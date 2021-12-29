Nostradamus is a 16th-century French seer known for his predictions made for the future. Followers of Nostradamus strongly believe that he had made several successful predictions including World War I and II, along with the 09/11 attacks and the assassination of United States president John F Kennedy.

And now, as the entire world is all set to welcome 2022, the name of Nostradamus has again started ruling the online world, and netizens are busy discussing the French seer's predictions for next year.

Nostradamus predicts a war involving France

After analyzing the quatrains of Nostradamus, his followers believe that the astrologer had predicted a war involving France in 2022. According to his followers, France could face a war against an eastern power next year.

"However, one that can be narrowed down to perhaps being due in 2022 is the prediction of war reaching Europe. The invasion of France by a threat from the east is a recurring theme throughout Nostradamus' predictions, but the following prediction is speculated to be referring to the spring of 2022: Blue-Head shall White-Head. Harm to such degree. As France's good to both shall e'er amount," interpreted Nostradamus' quatrains, according to History.

However, this prediction cannot be considered an authentic possibility of a war. Some netizens believe that these quatrains could be indicating the possibility of World War III or perhaps France's qualification into the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Inflation and Starvation in 2022

People who have interpreted Nostradamus' predictions for 2022 also suggest that the world will face starvation and inflation in 2022.

"No abbots, monks, no novices to learn; Honey shall cost far more than candle-wax. So high the price of wheat, That man is stirred. His fellow man to eat in his despair," wrote Nostradamus suggesting the possibility of inflation, starvation, and famine.

Even though followers of Nostradamus are quite confident about the predictions made by the seer, skeptics believe that none of his future predictions are accurate. According to these skeptics, the quatrains written by Nostradamus are just literary works, and it has nothing to do with astrology.