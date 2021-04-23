It was in December 2019 that the first case of novel coronavirus infection was reported in China. At that time, no medical experts, even in their distant dreams would have thought that this invisible virus will push the entire planet to a standstill. But, a section of netizens believes that blessed saints who lived in ancient India had actually predicted the possibility of a pandemic outbreak.

Hindu saint Veera Brahmendra Swamy predicted coronavirus

A section of netizens claims that Hindu saint Veera Brahmendra Swamy had predicted coronavirus outbreak 300 years ago. Hindu saint Veera Brahmendra Swamy is widely known as the Indian Nostradamus, and his predictions about the future have a cult following in India. Veera Brahmendra Swamy had written the book Kaala Gnanam where he narrated several predictions.

As the second wave of coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in India, some of his followers have started claiming that the saint had predicted the outbreak of a disease like the coronavirus infection in stanza 114 of Kaala Gnanam.

Written in Telugu, it reads: "Poisonous gas will emerge in the East. Lakhs of people will die. Known as Coranki, this disease hits one crore people. Just like fumbling chicken, they will fall and die," wrote the Hindu saint in "Kaala Gnanam," a book of predictions that had forecast many incidents which are proved to be correct by the posterity.

Followers of Veera Brahmendra Swamy believe that the Coranki disease predicted by the saint is nothing but the "Corona" virus that is continuing its killing spree in the country. Considering the geographical location in which this saint lived in, the reference of East indicates that this pandemic's origin could be China.

Coronavirus prediction made by a young Indian astrologer

A few months back, a young Indian astrologer named Abhigya had also ruled the headlines for allegedly predicting coronavirus pandemic, months before the outbreak. Followers of Abhigya claim that the young astrologer had predicted the rise of coronavirus seven months before the first case was reported in China.

Abhigya, in several videos uploaded to YouTube, had claimed that critical planetary alignments and lunar geometry have direct impacts in determining happenings on the world, and one such space event is causing all these havocs on the earth. Even though Abhigya claimed that coronavirus will end in May 2020, the deadly Covid still continues to worry humanity.