As India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UP government had recently launched a coronavirus command center aimed at helping patients. However, in a shocking case of apathy, a Covid patient was brutally insulted by a call center executive at the helpline, as the patient was asked to go and die when he asked some queries about the home isolation app.

Shocking telephonic conversation goes viral

On April 10, Santhosh Kumar Singh, a man from Lucknow got himself tested for Covid-19. Soon, Singh's wife also experienced symptoms of the infection, and both of them went for self-isolation. On April 12, test results came, and the couple was tested positive for the infection.

Hoping for a helping hand, Santhosh Kumar Singh called the Covid-19 command center. He received a call back from the helpline on April 15. In the call, the call center executive asked Santhosh whether he had installed the home isolation app. Santhosh replied that he was never asked to do so by any of the authorities. Hearing this call center executive asked Santhosh to go and die.

Santhosh Kumar escalated the issue to authorities

Santhosh Kumar has now written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash seeking clarifications. It should be also noted that Santhosh Kumar's father Manohar Singh is the former president of the BJP's Lucknow Mahanagar unit.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst affected states in India due to the Covid outbreak. On April 16, the state reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus positive cases and 120 deaths. Even though the government has taken several steps to curb the pandemic spread, the pandemic is spreading like wildfire in the state. In the meantime, India witnessed more than 2,60,000 positive cases on Saturday, an all-time high since the outbreak of the pandemic.