It was in late 2019 that the first case of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China. At that time, no medical experts in the world would have thought that this invisible enemy will emerge as a global pandemic. As countries are battling coronavirus with vaccination rollout, India is facing the deadly second wave. On April 16, the country witnessed more than 2,34,692 coronavirus positive cases and 1,341 Covid-related deaths. As coronavirus spread in India is showing no signs of slowing down, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has pointed out two reasons behind the drastic rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

Indians should be responsible

On Saturday, Guleria revealed that lack of Covid appropriate behavior and mutation of coronavirus are the two main reasons behind the rise in cases in the country.

"The cause for the sudden surge is multifactorial. There are two reasons behind this drastic surge. People stopped following Covid protocols during January-February when the vaccination started and cases started going down. Moreover, the virus is now mutated, and it is another reason behind the sudden rise in coronavirus cases," said Guleria.

Religious and political gatherings add up to the worries

The AIIMS chief also expressed his concerns over religious and political gatherings that are happening in the country amid a surge in Covid infections. Guleria urged people to carry out these gatherings in a restricted manner to avoid a chaotic situation in the coming days.

"This is the time when lots of religious activities are happening in our country. Polls are also underway. People should understand that lives are also important. We can do this in a restricted manner, so that religious sentiment is not hurt, and Covid protocols can be followed," added Guleria.

Guleria also made it clear that no vaccine is 100 percent efficient. The AIIMS director revealed that post the coronavirus vaccination, antibodies in the human body will not allow the virus to multiply which will reduce the severity of the infection to a great extent.