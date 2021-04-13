To investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots among people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the United States has temporarily recommended pausing the administration of this jab. The recommendation was made after six women developed unusual blood clots in their body, that occurred 6 to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

Blood clots occurred in veins

A joint statement issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed that the clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All women who developed blood clots are aged between 18 and 48.

According to the latest updates, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States, and most of the people who received the shot did not develop any kind of side effects. As reports of blood clots have now surfaced, authorities will temporarily pause the administration of the J&J vaccine, while the rollout of vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer will progress steadily.

Investigation to be launched

CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the cases where blood clots were found after receiving the J&J coronavirus vaccine. In the meantime, FDA has also launched an investigation to determine the cause of blood clots and low platelet counts.

In the statement, CDC and FDA urged all people who experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the jab to contact the nearest healthcare provider.

In the meantime, Johnson&Johnson revealed that there is no link to connect blood clots and the administering of coronavirus vaccines.

"We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with Covid-19 vaccines. At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine," said J&J in a recent statement.