No medical experts in the world would have thought that a flu-like disease initially detected in China in late 2019 will emerge as a global pandemic, disrupting the entire course of humankind. After traveling across continents, coronavirus unleashed chaos in almost all countries, and India is now emerging as the hotbed of Covid-19.

Flattened the curve, and now facing the second wave

Indian has shown signs of flattening the coronavirus pandemic curve in January and February. On February 15, the number of positive cases in the country was just 9,139. However, coronavirus positive cases started climbing drastically in March, and on April 11, the country recorded more than 1,60,000 Covid positive cases.

On April 11, the country also recorded more than 900 deaths, the highest ever since October 17, where more than 1030 people lost their lives due to the pandemic. As coronavirus has emerged as a perfect storm in India, several medical experts believe that lockdown could be the only possibility to curb the fast spread of the pandemic. Adding up to the already existing worries, several medical experts have suggested that the ongoing vaccination will only curb the third wave of coronavirus and not the second wave.

State considering lockdown

Several states in India are now seriously considering implementing a second lockdown. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has recently revealed that the decision to lock down the state will be made after April 14. On the other hand, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has hinted that a lockdown may be imposed if the need arises. It should be also noted that more than 75 percent of Covid beds are filled in Bengaluru.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if the necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," said Yediyurappa.

In the meantime, the Kerala government has ordered compulsory seven-day quarantine for all travelers reaching the state from other parts of India.