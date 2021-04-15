After showing strong signs of flattening the coronavirus curve, India is now choking due to the drastic spread of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 14, the country witnessed more than two lakh Covid-19 positive cases, an all-time high in the country since the day of the outbreak. And now, top sources in the Union Health Ministry have revealed that coronavirus double mutations have been detected in patients from 10 Indian states.

What is coronavirus double mutation?

A recent report published in NDTV suggests that double mutations could be the reason behind rising coronavirus cases in the country. The report also stated that Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh are among the 10 states where double mutated strains were detected.

Sources in the health ministry also noted that double mutated variants are playing a crucial role in triggering the second Covid wave in India, which is considered much deadlier than the first one.

A double mutation happens when two mutated strains of a virus come together to form a third strain. Experts believe that the double mutation has happened in India as E484Q and L452R have combined to form a super-spreading strain. According to the latest updates, top medical experts in the country are now analyzing the double mutant strain's role in Covid-related deaths, the severity of infection, and its effects on vaccination.

States imposing strict restrictions

As coronavirus is spreading like wildfire in India, several Indian states are imposing strict restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic. Weekend curfew has been imposed in Delhi, while malls, gyms, and auditoriums will be shut until the next order.

On April 14, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15-day statewide curfew to slow down the drastic spread of coronavirus.

"We are imposing strict restrictions. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state. I will not term this as lockdown. People have to decide whether they want to help corona or the government that is working to curb it," said Thackeray.