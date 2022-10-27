Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien existence is real, and to substantiate this view, they often cite examples of UFO sightings that happen in different parts of the world.

And now, the US space agency NASA has formed a 16-member team to study unidentified aerial phenomena. It should be noted that NASA and Pentagon always use the word UAP to describe unknown vessels in the sky, and they have never used the popular terminology UFO to describe these flying objects.

According to reports, the independent study began on October 24, and it is expected to last for nine months.

The team's research will lay the groundwork for studies of UAPs in the future, according to NASA.

NASA also revealed that the full report of the study will be released to the public in 2023.

"Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate, in a statement.

As NASA is seriously studying UFOs, several conspiracy theorists believe that these steps are all a curtain raiser of alien disclosure. According to these conspiracy theorists, alien disclosure is not a sudden event, but will be carried out in several phases.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief revealed that alien existence on earth is real. He also added that world powers like the United States and Israel are closely working with extraterrestrials, and they have an underground base on Mars.