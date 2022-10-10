Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real, and they strongly believe that advanced extraterrestrial species have already visited the blue planet.

And now, a self-proclaimed time traveler who claims to be from the year 2671 has claimed that aliens will land on earth this year.

A Tik-Tok user who goes by the name Eno Alaric argues that he is a real time traveler from the future, and he even said some crucial dates which will change the entire course of humanity.

In his recent video, Alaric claimed that aliens will crash land on earth on December 08.

"December 8, 2022: A large meteor hits Earth containing new types of metals and alien species," said Alaric on the video.

He also added that the James Webb Telescope which recently photographed some mindblowing images of the universe will find a planet that is a mirrored version of Earth.

According to Alaric, a group of 4 teenagers is expected to discover ancient ruins and a device that opens a wormhole to other galaxies on February 06, 2023.

He further noted that a team of researchers exploring the Mariana Trench will find ancient species on March 23, 2023.

This is not the first time that headlines surrounding alien existence are grabbing the attention of netizens.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief claimed that aliens are already there on the earth, and world powers like the United States have been working with an advanced extraterrestrial civilization for several years.

He also added that there is a secretive base on Mars where aliens and human representatives meet together.