A forklift truck driver named Michael Alans has sensationally claimed that aliens have chosen him to introduce extraterrestrials to mankind, according to a Lad Bible report.

The revelation from this British man comes at a time when space agencies like NASA and ESA are vigorously searching for proof of alien life on distant space bodies.

Alien abductee shares weird experience

In the report, Alans claimed that he has been encountering aliens since his childhood. He also added that aliens have abducted him multiple times.

In the 1980s, during his early childhood, he drew the first sketch of an extraterrestrial being, and since then he has been in contact with aliens, the report added.

"My earliest memory of an alien is when I was just a child, I can remember is feeling something stroke my head, I thought it was my mother but when I opened my eyes I was shocked and terrified it was a creature, a grey alien sat where my mother should have been," said Alans.

He added, "As a young lad I could not grasp what I had experienced, I originally thought the things that had come to me in my room and called me to the garden must have been wildlife that I had not seen before. But I eventually realised that I had been chosen and there was a very clear campaign by the visitors to get to me."

The unusual abduction moments

The report further added that Alans was once abducted by aliens, which he calls, "dragged up to a spaceship by a light beam."

"On one occasion, I woke up in the early hours, completely paralysed. I could see the blue light under my bedroom door and shadows in the hall. The last thing that I remember was seeing three grey aliens and the lead grey thrust his hand up into my face," he said.

Amid all these mysteries, Michael's wife has banned him from talking about aliens and his abduction experience in his house.