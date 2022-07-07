Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real, and they argue that governments all across the world are hiding facts regarding extraterrestrials fearing public panic.

According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that have been happening in various parts of the world and testimonials shared by alleged alien abductees are all proof of extraterrestrial presence on earth.

And now, an alien abduction testimonial shared by a man named Tony Rodrigues has gone viral on online spaces.

Tony Rodrigues' mysterious alien abduction testimonial

Rodrigues shared his amazing experience with otherworldly beings on Shaun Attwood podcast. During his talk, Rodrigues claimed that he was abducted by aliens at the age of 10, and extraterrestrial beings conducted invasive procedures on his body.

Rodrigues revealed that he was living in a rural farmhouse with his family when he was allegedly taken to an alien bunker.

According to Rodrigues, aliens came in a bright blue orb to abduct him.

"When I woke up, I had a grey right over my bed standing in my face... I reached up and touched it and it was alive, it was cold and wet. Before I could make a noise, it did something to me and I was paralysed. Then three or four other shorter reptilian-looking beings came from the foot of my bed and grabbed me out of bed and carried me off into a flash of light," said Rodrigues.

He added that aliens took cells from the back of his head.

"They had put us through an MK Ultra trauma-based mind control programme and they were giving us drugs to bring us near to death... and during that time we would channel information," he further added, Daily Star reported.

Are alien abduction testimonials genuine?

The testimonial shared by Rodrigues has now gone viral, and it has made several people believe that alien existence on earth is real.

A few months back, a researcher at the Mutual UFO Network, also known as MUFON claimed that alien abduction testimonials could be the real deal.

"I think after seeing the stories and the testimony over years there's a very big commonality between the cases. It definitely warrants the interest and investigation we give it, just as much as a UFO sighting because there definitely is something to this phenomenon," said Chris Jones, a MUFON researcher.