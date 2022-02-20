Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that aliens are already here on the blue planet. According to these theorists, alien abduction testimonials shared by people from different parts of the world are hinting potential extraterrestrial existence. And now, a self-proclaimed alien abductee has claimed to have seen visuals of World War III.

Aliens showed glimpses of World War III

This mind-blowing claim is made by a man named Calvin Parker. While talking to The Sun, Parker shared his close encounter experience.

According to Calvin, aliens abducted him from Mississippi when he was aged 19. He stated that a claw-like object abducted him in a UFO, and later, he saw several events that could happen in the future, and it includes the ongoing Covid pandemic outbreak.

"I had a near-death experience while onboard this craft. This was when my blood was drained out of me and then replaced with what I still don't know. Then things were shown to me, things from the past, present, and future. I guess one could call it a curse. There is going to be a great war if one side blames the other. In my vision I have seen people's skin melt off their body," said Calvin.

However, Calvin is still unaware of whether the upcoming war will include nuclear weapons.

Are alien abduction stories real?

A few months back, Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) researcher Chris Jones had claimed that alien experiences shared by alien abductees could be real.

"I think after seeing the stories and the testimony over years there's a very big commonality between the cases. It definitely warrants the interest and investigation we give it, just as much as a UFO sighting because there definitely is something to this phenomenon," said Jones.

Jones also asserted that an advanced alien species is already living here on earth.