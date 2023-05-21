As conspiracy theorists all across the world affirm the presence of aliens on earth citing UFO sightings, a top Stanford professor has sensationally claimed that an advanced extraterrestrial species are already here on the blue planet.

Dr Garry Nolan, who has worked with the US government in researching unidentified aerial phenomena said that aliens are "been here a long time and it's still here."

Nolan made these comments while speaking at the Salt iConnections conference in New York.

During the session, moderator Alex Klokus, founder and managing partner of Salt Fund, asked Nolan whether aliens have visited Earth.

"I think you can go a step further — it hasn't just visited, it's been here a long time and it's still here. You know, people talk about the 'Wow! signal' looking for extraterrestrial intelligence. The 'Wow! signal' is that people see it on an almost regular basis, that's the communication that's already here," said Nolan.

It should be noted that the much celebrated 'Wow! signal' was a powerful 72-second, narrow-bandwidth signal picked up by Ohio State University's Big Ear radio telescope in 1977 which has not been detected since. The signal still remains a mystery among space researchers.

This is not the first time that a top expert is making sensational statements about aliens. A few months back, Haim Eshed who served as the head of Israel's space security program for more than 30 years had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. In an interview given to Yediot Aharanot, Eshed revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel have been interacting with advanced extraterrestrial species for several years.

Eshed also admitted that a Galactic Federation is currently operational, and it involves members of humans and alien species.

According to Eshed, former American president Donald Trump had once planned to disclose facts about alien existence on earth. However, the Galactic Federation apparently requested him to halt this move, as it could create mass hysteria.