Avi Loeb, a top Harvard scientist who runs the department of astronomy at the University has claimed that there could be a quadrillion alien spaceships in the solar system. The top scientist also suggested that alien spaceships could outnumber humans by more than 140,000 to one.

Not just Oumuamua, there could be several similar objects

Following the discovery of Oumuamua in 2017, Avi Loeb claimed that the alleged interstellar object could be an alien probe. Even though several top space scientists called Oumuamua a comet, Loeb took a strong stand and assured that the space object that possesses weird acceleration could be an alien spaceship.

In a recent interview with the Statesman, Loeb suggested that more discoveries like Oumuamua, which he calls an alien spaceship, could happen in the future.

"There should be one in every volume roughly the size of the orbit of the Earth around the sun... it's pretty small. So it means that there are plenty of them, a quadrillion of them, inside the Oort cloud. Inside the solar system. There are lots of them," said Loeb during the interview.

According to Loeb, Oumuamua is an object that traveled toward Earth's solar system from the direction of Vega, located 25 light-years away. Loeb believes that the Oumuamua intercepted our solar system's orbital plane on September 06, 2017.

Oumuamua and the revelation made by Haim Eshed

It was around a few weeks back that Haim Eshed who served as the head of Israel's space security program for 30 years made some unbelievable revelations about alien existence on earth.

According to Eshed, world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with aliens, under the norms put forward by the Galactic Federation. He also bizarrely claimed that there is an operational underground base on Mars, where there are human and alien representatives.