A team of workers has discovered a miniature of an alien disc from the Delaware river on September 1. The new discovery has surprised alien enthusiasts, and they believe that it could be proof of extraterrestrial existence on planet earth.

UFO hunter analyzed discovery

The discovery of the little alien disc has been analyzed by popular UFO hunter Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan. Waring revealed that the size and structure of the newly discovered disc indicate that it could be most probably an alien UFO coming out of large motherships.

"It is similar in size and appearance to may drone disks seen coming out of larger UFOs. Although the locals in Delaware were joking about it. This object will soon be investigated by the US government and analyzed by scientists to verify what it is. I do believe its an authentic drone disk that either outlived its usefulness and it ditched itself in the water, or a disk that was struck by lightning which would be too much for a little drone to handle," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring also claimed that this miniature alien disc might have been there in the waters for hundreds of years. He believes that aliens from deep space have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years to monitor human activities.

Alien disc has earthly origin

However, skeptics revealed that this alleged alien disc has most probably an earthly origin, and it does not have any connections to probable extraterrestrials living in outer space. According to Lee Yoaku, the city spokesman, White Sands Campground had a water park and a small lake nearby.

"It appears that might have been some kind of water feature that broke free of its moorings and sank," said Yoaku.

Some others believe that this disc-like structure could be a piece of satellite debris fallen into the Delaware River from the skies.