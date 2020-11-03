Several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens are real. According to these conspiracy theorists, world powers including the United States, and space agencies like NASA are well aware of extraterrestrial existence. Some of these conspiracy theorists argue that advanced aliens from deep space are working together with astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS). Adding up the heat to these seemingly bizarre theories, a YouTube user named MrMBB333 has uploaded a video that shows a creepy black UFO with a mysterious halo hovering near ISS.

Aliens monitoring astronauts

The strange sighting was originally captured by a man named Jeff, but it gained popularity after it caught the attention of Michael Bradbury, who operates the YouTube channel MRMBB333.

Bradbury, on his video suggested that the bizarre UFO could be scanning the International Space Station. He also added that there is a static energy field, very similar to a halo around the bizarre object.

"It almost looks like it is scanning the International Space Station, or it is looking potentially in this direction. It almost looks like it has a static field around it, the static around the darker center. It's like a black ball of energy. The area back there looks like a fan or a wing, I'm not saying that's what it is but you can see movement like static back here. Could be a digital artifact, I don't know," said MrMBB333 in the video.

Aliens or glitch in the camera

The video uploaded by MrMBB333 has already gone viral on the internet, and it has already racked up more than 35,000 views. Most of the people who watched the video suggested that aliens are monitoring the ISS and the earth. However, some other viewers suggested that a glitch in the camera might have resulted in these creepy visuals.

Without any scientific proof or evidence, some others claimed that the creepy visuals near ISS are proof of magnetic proof eruption.