Popular Taiwanese alien hunter Scott C Waring has spotted many anomalies from NASA images over the past few years. Some of the anomalies spotted by Scott C Waring from NASA's Mars images seemed so convincing, and it had made many people believe that aliens are living on the Red Planet. Now, Waring has released another NASA image from the Mars, that apparently shows a monkey sitting on the Red Planet's surface.

After spotting the monkey on Mars, Waring alleged that NASA may have never visited Mars, and these visuals might have been shot from Devon Island. As per Waring, if the picture was captured originally from Mars, then it could be proof of alien life on the Red Planet.

"I found the original and the monkey is in it...this is 100% proof that the photo has not been tampered with. But now we have other problems. Is the rover on Devon Island in Canada? Are there monkeys on Devon island? Maybe, but not sure. Maybe NASA brought the monkey to experiment on it in the Martian environment. Maybe it could be a form of animal life on Mars. Who knows? The only way to find out, is for the public to go there," wrote Waring on his website.

A few days back, Waring has released an image that shows a bird flying in the Martian skies. The image shared by Waring went viral on social media platforms, and it compelled many people to believe that NASA is hiding some sinister secrets from the general public.

Even though followers of Waring are pretty much impressed about the self-proclaimed researcher's finding, skeptics reveal that the discoveries of Waring are classic cases of pareidolia. As per experts, pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.

Earlier, after spotting fossil-like structures on images taken by NASA from Mars, Waring had urged United States president Donald Trump to appoint him as the head of NASA. Waring also claimed that all the secrets regarding alien life will be disclosed if he gets a chance to work as the head of the United States space agency.