In her career spanning just seven years, Alia Bhatt has not only proved her mettle onscreen with her sheer acting skills and hard work but also shut down those who criticize her for being a byproduct of nepotism. She has become one of the top leading actress of Bollywood and now the 26-year-old is all ready to set her foot into the Telugu film industry with SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR which also stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead.

A day prior to Alia's 26th birthday, Rajamouli announced that she and Ajay Devgn would be a part of RRR. On the day, Alia shared her excitement and told the media that now her wish has been fulfilled as she always wanted to work with the Baahubali series filmmaker.

"Now, I am doing the preparation for it. I can't reveal details of the film because I don't know whether I am supposed to talk about the film, but... I am feeling really grateful as I wished in my heart that I wanted to work Rajamouli sir and that wish has been fulfilled now, so I feel immense gratitude. It's my first time to work in the South Indian film industry, so I am really excited," Alia Bhatt, who turned 26 on March 15, said on being asked about being a part of RRR.

RRR will tell a fictitious story based on two freedom fighters. The film will release on July 30, 2020, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously.

Apart from this announcement, the teaser of Alia's upcoming film Kalank has got an immensely positive response from the audience. After that she will feature in Brahmastra opposite her love of life Ranbir Kapoor.

Asked if she she has set a new benchmark for herself by doing such big films, she said: "Whenever I do any film, I first see what is my character in the film and who is the director of the film. I think it's not important to remember that what benchmark I have set for myself.

"I feel that playing my character honestly is important and what my director wants me do with that character is important than anything else, so I don't know what benchmark I have created, but now I just want to create something good for my next film with lot of honesty."

(With IANS Inputs)