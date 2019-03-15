It is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's 26th birthday today and the actor rang in the special day with her close friends from the film industry and her family. Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was clicked outside her house in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, others spotted at Alia Bhatt's birthday bash were the filmmaker and her mentor Karan Johar along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar has produced nine movies of Alia Bhatt, including her debut Student of the Year and her forthcoming films Brahmastra and Kalank. Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR along with actor Ajay Devgn.

Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan was present on her birthday eve bash, and so was her filmmaker dad Mahesh Bhatt. The Raazi actress' close childhood gal pals were also seen at the duo, including designer Masaba Gupta who has shared a picture on her Instagram, and Anushka Ranjan. Alia Bhatt also shared Instagram Stories to talk about her mother's film No Fathers in Kashmir.

The paps clicked Ranbir Kapoor walking in Alia Bhatt's house for her birthday party. There has been news of the wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The two have been going strong ever since they began shooting for Brahmastra, the first part of a trilogy of films being made by Ayan Mukerji and produced Dharma Productions.

Take a look at some pictures from Alia Bhatt's birthday party!