The first press meet of the upcoming Baahubalian movie RRR is live now. RRR has Telugu's star heroes NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. SS Rajamouli is all set to create another sensation with this movie.

The press meet attended by NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli has a package of exciting announcements unfolded. Here are the details of the movie RRR.

SS Rajamouli, who set his own benchmark in Indian movies, announced that the movie RRR is going to be a fictional representation of the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Seetha Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem.

"What if Alluri Seetha Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem united to fight against the British in 1980, is the crux of the story for RRR," Rajamouli said. Ram Charan will play Alluri Seetha Ramaraju, while Jr NTR will portray Komaram Bheem.

The makers of RRR also announced the details of cast and crew. Bollywood's sensational heroine Alia Bhatt is all set to appear under SS Rajamouli's direction in RRR. Alia will star opposite Ram Charan in this upcoming fictional movie.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgan has also been roped in to play a crucial role in RRR. NTR is paired up with a foreigner named Daisy and a Tamil actor named Samuthirakhani will appear in a crucial role. The makers seem excited to announce the casting details.

SS Rajamouli also announced that they have titled the movie as RRR but are ready for title suggestions from the crowd. "We are ready for creative titles with RRR as an abbreviation," Rajamouli told media.

The release date of this much-awaited movie has been locked for June 30, 2020.