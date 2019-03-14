Ace director SS Rajamouli is holding a press meet on March 14 to announce the title, release date and the details of cast and crew of his upcoming movie RRR starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan.

SS Rajamouli is known for his unique promotion strategy of keeping the details of his films under wrap, which will lead to speculations and more buzz in the media. He was at it for RRR and a lot of rumours were made about lead actresses, cast and crew, story, characterization, title and its release.

The Baahubali director is apparently in a mood to clear the air surrounding the movie RRR, as he is holding a press meet to address all the rumour mongers. The makers posted on the Twitter page of the film on March 12, "Team #RRR will be interacting with the media on 14th March in Hyderabad... @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan @dvvmovies @RRRMovie"

Many people are curious to know what SS Rajamouli will announce at the press meet of RRR on Thursday. PRO-turned-producer Mahesh S Koneru tweeted, "#RRR Press meet tomorrow .. what's the agenda ? Name ? Date ? Cast and Crew ? Hmmm :) ;)"

A Twitter handle Lab Reports (@Inside_Infos), which often leaks inside information, tweeted, "Movie support casting, Lead actresses, Release date to be announced by the team at a press meet. #RrR"

However, the team of RRR Movie kick-started its second schedule on January 20. The makers tweeted, "Back on the sets! The second schedule starts, today. #RRR"

Baahubali cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar tweeted, "One of the first films in India to be Shot on Arri #AlexaLF and Arri #SignaturePrime Lens. @ARRIChannel @RRRMovie. Starting our 2nd Schedule Today. @DVVMovies @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli #RamCharan"

MM Keeravani, who composed music for Baahubali film series, recently announced that he has started scoring music for RRR, while Suddala Ashokteja writes lyrics for it. The music directed tweeted on March 8, "RRR updates- Music sittings are happening at Aluminium Factory. Suddala Ashokteja garu started writing lyrics for RRR. He is amazingly fast and at the same time brilliant "

Raja Koduri tweeted on February 12, "Several VFX pioneers were recognized by Paul during his light stage award acceptance - including @srinivas_mohan of @BaahubaliMovie and now working on @RRRMovie with @ssrajamouli"