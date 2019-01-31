The makers of SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan quoted Rs 250 crore for satellite and digital rights and top three national TV networks are vying to acquire them.

The buzz in the industry is that the team of RRR has a tentative quote of Rs 250 crores as a price for its digital and satellite rights. The makers are not ready to go lesser given the resplendence of the film. Shankar's film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is on the top with a record of approximately Rs 170 crore for its TV and digital rights. Now, the Rajamouli-directed movie may surpass this record of 2.0.

SS Rajamouli is known for directing 11 consecutive hits at the box office in a span of 18 years. His career growth has made people believe that no matter what he makes, it will never be a hit. With Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion, he has taken Indian Cinema to the global level. He is compared with Hollywood directors which is why people are ready to invest higher amounts of money in the film.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has catapulted the expectations on his next project RRR. SS Rajamouli has taken almost a year to announce the project and this shows that he is extremely careful about the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer. Its first schedule was 10 days at a stretch and finished in November. The second schedule started on January 21.

The makers of RRR are yet to reveal many details about its cast, crew, shooting and release dates. While the duration of the production is still unclear, the success of his previous films has kept the investors waiting on their toes. People are enthusiastic to bag all kinds of rights of the RRR movie, and the same applies to the satellite and digital rights.

Many big players are known to be in negotiations for acquiring the rights of this sturdy multi-starrer. It is also reported that RRR will be made in more than four different languages, and is expected to shatter the records for holding the highest amount of satellite and digital rights.