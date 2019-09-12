After a long battle of 11 months and 11 days with cancer, Rishi Kapoor finally returned to India with wife Neetu Kapoor and had also received a warm welcome from his son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima on his arrival. And now, Alia Bhatt is going to throw a celebration party for the veteran actor.

Last night, Alia and Ranbir, who had been dating for more than a year now, were spotted outside the Kapoor residence. She had joined the Kapoor family to welcome Rishi Kapoor back home. And according to Mumbai Mirror, Alia has planned a special get-together for Rishi Kapoor at Mahesh Bhatt's residence.

The report has once again sparked speculations among fans about Alia and Ranbir's impending marriage. After looking at Alia and Ranbir's last night's pictures, many people have started believing that the two might have done an informal engagement at the Kapoor's residence.

A few days ago, Alia and Ranbir's photoshopped wedding picture has started doing the rounds of several fan pages on Rishi Kapoor's 67th birthday.

Earlier, there were reports that Ranbir had asked Mahesh Bhatt for Alia's hand in marriage and the two will get married in 2020. It was also being said that the moment was very emotional and tear-jerking for everyone present during the meet.

It has also been reported that after Rishi Kapoor's return to India, Ranbir and Alia would be discussing about their marriage plans and tie the knot by 2020. However, there's no official confirmation about the same.