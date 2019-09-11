Rishi Kapoor has finally returned to Mumbai after 11 months and 11 days of his cancer treatment. The veteran actor had left to the US in September 2018 and before he could return to India, he had to undergo a bone-marrow transplant after being in remission.

The actor touched down at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday (September 10) and received a warm surprise from his son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on his arrival.

Neetu Kapoor posted the photograph of a balloon which said, 'Welcome home dad' and wrote, "This simple ballon has so much Warmth Love and belonging."

After Kapoor was declared cancer-free, he had revealed that he had lost 26 kgs of his weight because of his lost appetite. But he emphasised on the fact that he has gained 8 kgs after his recovery.

It is being said that Kapoor would resume work by the end of September and his fans along with the industry people are waiting for his return to the silver screen.

It has also been reported that after Rishi Kapoor's return to India, Ranbir and Alia would be discussing about their marriage plans and tie the knot by 2020. However, there's no official confirmation about the same.