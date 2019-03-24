As we all know that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other but Alia had never spoken about her relationship on a public platform until yesterday. While Ranbir had never tried to hide his love life from the media and had openly spoken about it in the past, it was now time for Alia to confess her love to Ranbir in front of a large audience at the Filmfare Awards 2019 that took place in Mumbai on March 23 night.

At the award ceremony, Alia was honoured with the Best Actress (popular) award for Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar. And since it was a proud moment for Alia, she couldn't help but mention Ranbir as her special man in her thanksgiving speech.

When Alia walked up to the stage to collect her Best Actress (popular) award, she was beaming with joy with eyes filled with immense love. Holding the black lady in her hands, Alia looked at the crowd and said 'I Love You' to Ranbir which left with those red red cheeks.

"Meghna for me Raazi is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky without you, the film wouldn't be complete. Thank you my mentor Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight's all about love there my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor)," Alia said while receiving the award at the 64th Filmfare Awards.

Ranbir's priceless expressions were caught on camera when Alia openly confessed her love to him in front of everyone. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor too won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his outstanding act in Sanju, the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Take a look.

Alia Bhatt- I love you (from stage) after winning award, while Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles❤#FilmfareAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/UPHZFzvV5L — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) March 23, 2019

On Alia's birthday on March 15, the lovebirds spent some quality time together and it was being reported that Ranbir would be taking his ladylove Alia to Colorado, the US as a birthday gift and will be spending time skiing at the famous Aspen Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado.

Speculations have also been doing the rounds of the industry that Alia and Ranbir will be going to enter the wedlock in 2019. However, when Alia was recently asked about her marriage plans, she said that wedding is currently not on her mind and is more focused on building her career.