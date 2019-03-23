Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine with back to back hit films, and some extremely promising upcoming movies lined up for her in 2019-2020.

After the success of Raazi and recently released Gully Boy, Alia has become one of the most bankable Bollywood actresses of current time. She has been taking up some excellent films, and her future line-up is even more exciting.

The bubbly actress has at least five confirmed upcoming movies, out of which, three are going to be released in 2019 itself, and each one of these are big budget movies.

Alia's line-up for 2019 includes Brahmastra, Kalank and Sadak 2. While her current year projects are highly promising, the actress has equally exciting projects for 2020 as well. She will be seen in multi-starrer Takht, Salman Khan's Inshallah and SS Rajamouli's big film RRR in 2020.

With such an excellent movies in her kitty, Alia is likely to overshadow top Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and others not just this year, but also in 2020.

No other Bollywood actress has such a terrific line-up of movies currently. Deepika has just one confirmed project titled Chhapaak, which is slated to be released at the end of this year. Priyanka Chopra also has only one confirmed Bollywood film – The Sky Is Pink. The only actress who might give a tough fight to Alia in coming days is Kangana as she has a few anticipated movies in near future.

After the success of Manikarnika, she will be seen in Mental Hai Kya, Panga and the recently announced biopic of Jayalalithaa. However, out of these three, only Mental Hai Kya is scheduled to release this year.

Hence, Alia has all the probability to claim the crown of number one Bollywood actress, dethroning the likes of Deepika and Kangana in coming days.