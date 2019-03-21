Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has for the first time collaborated for a movie titled Inshallah, and looks like the actress' appearance in Kalank inspired the director to cast her.

Salman Khan, the male lead of Inshallah, had recently confirmed the project, following which Alia too announced her part in it. Fans got extremely excited to see a new pairing in SLB's next project.

However, there was a particular section of people who expressed discontent at Alia romancing Salman, who is double her age, in the movie. Many of them remained wondering what made Bhansali cast Alia opposite Salman.

Nonetheless, looks like the reason is Alia's dance sequence in Kalank. It has been reported that Bhansali decided to have the young actress on board after he was impressed to see her dance in the teaser of Kalank. Apparently, the movie Inshallah will require Alia to pull off some Indian classical dance sequences.

"Bhansali saw Alia dancing in the teaser of Kalank. That did it. Alia will be cast in the movie," the Asian Age quoted a source as saying. Well, this certainly is an interesting connection.

Alia has a strong line-up of movies. First she will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. Then she has a number of big films including – Takht, Kalank, Sadak 2, Inshallah and then RRR.

Apart from her excellent list of upcoming movies, Alia is also being talked about for her ongoing romance with Ranbir Kapoor. While there were some rumours hinting that the couple was planning to tie the knot soon, Alia had recently clarified that marriage is not in her mind as of now.