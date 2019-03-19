Though Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make up for a fabulous pair, there is no denying the fact that Deepika Padukone's chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor still sets fire on the screen. The easy-breezy vibe between the duo is as refreshing as it can get. Hence, whenever the fans see Ranbir and Deepika together, it becomes difficult to hold onto the excitement and happiness.

Recently, Ranbir and Deepika shot for an ad shoot which left their fans in a state of euphoria. Ranbir and Deepika attended an event together on Monday where they even danced to the tunes of Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The duo gave us a glimpse of their time together as a couple and chilled out chemistry just like those old days.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika seemed to be twinning at the event wearing the same shade of pink. While leaving, the duo kissed and hugged goodbye. When Ranbir Kapoor had failed to attend Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception, Deepika had said, "We've not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that's him. I am not surprised at all. But, that's the relationship we share and that's the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all."

There were reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt skipping the wedding reception due to their long shooting schedule for 'Brahmastra' which had left them emotionally and physically exhausted to attend any event.

While people were expecting some bad blood between the two, their latest picture seems to be telling that – all is well. On work front, Deepika is currently busy with her next with Meghna Gulzar based on an acid attack survivor. Padukone is also co-producing the film with Meghna. Ranbir, on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, and is also working on Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor.