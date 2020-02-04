Stylish star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has made better collection than the new release Ashwathama at the USA box office in its fourth week. The movie has beaten the lifetime collection record of Rangasthalam.

Having opened to decent response in the premiere shows, the Naga Shaurya starrer went on to show a decent growth in its collection at the ticket counters in the USA over the weekend. Ashwathama has collected $135,618 at the USA box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $34,578 in premieres on Thursday, $35,489 on Friday, $48,753 on Saturday and $16,798 on Sunday.

The collection of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo was affected by Ashwathama on Thursday and Friday, but the movie went on to make better collection than the new release over the weekend. The Allu Arjun starrer surpassed $3.5 million mark on its third Saturday. It also shattered the record of Rangasthalam and became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of all time after Baahubali 1 and 2.

Jeevi tweeted on February 2, "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo collects $45k on Saturday by night in USA to successfully cross #Rangasthalam's $3,513,450 to become the biggest non-BB Telugu grosser in USA. It's a phenomenal achievement. A well-made film always get what it deserves! Congrats to the unit! ."

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo has collected a total of $95,816 from over 50 locations at the USA box office in its fourth weekend. Its 22-day USA total stands at $3,574,341. Its day-wise breakup is $4,775 on Thursday, $22,050 on Friday, $49,226 on Saturday and $19,765 on Sunday.

With its screen count reduced to less than 15, the Mahesh Babu starrer has hit the rock bottom this weekend. Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected $11,148 at the USA box office in its fourth weekend. Its 23-day total collection stands at $2,283,038 in the country. Its day-wise breakup is $1,569 on Thursday, $ 2,469 on Friday, $5,039 on Saturday and $2,071 on Sunday.

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo has once again topped the USA business chart this weekend. Jeevi tweeted, "Telugu films gross on Sunday (2 February) in USA: #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo: $19,765 (54 loc) Total: $3,574,341 #Aswathama: $16,798 (83 loc) Total: $135,618 #SarileruNeekevvaru: $2,071 (12 loc) Total: $2,283,038."