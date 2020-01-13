Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) has opened to an earth-shattering response at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie has made a better collection than Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) in many regions across the globe.

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the most popular Telugu actors. But one can't deny the fact that he stands next to Mahesh Babu, when it comes to stardom and fan following. If you look at the collection figures of their previous movie, the superstar stands much taller than the stylish star. But this was not the case with their latest release, as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stood taller than Sarileru Neekevvaru.

A couple of songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo registered a historical response for the songs of a Telugu film. These songs generated so much of hype and curiosity about the Allu Arjun starrer that the makers of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru started fearing about the prospects about their film. Several rumours were doing rounds in the air about the fight between their producers on various aspects.

The makers of both films sat together and mutually agreed to release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a day after Sarileru Neekevvaru hits the screens. The Anil Ravipudi-directed film certainly looked bigger than the Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie, when compared to ticket prices, screen and show count. However, the Allu Arjun starrer had more amount of advance booking than the Mahesh Babu starrer.

Released on January 11, Sarileru Neekevvaru opened to stupendous response and collected nearly Rs 60 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie became the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu in most of the regions around the world. The film has also earned Rs 46.77 crore share, which is 50 percent of its global distributors' investments on its theatrical rights according to Anil Sunkara.

On the other hand, Trivikram's film hit the screens on January 12 and registered an overwhelming response everywhere on Sunday. As per early estimates, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected nearly Rs 55 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It is the highest number for an Allu Arjun film. The makers are yet to reveal the distributors' share in all the areas of the globe.

Here are the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual figures. Some of these details may change after the makers confirm the exact facts. All the figures are in rupees and crore.