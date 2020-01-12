Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru (Neekkevvaru/SLN) has received a brilliant opening at the worldwide box office on Saturday. It has shattered the first day collection record of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi.

After the release of Maharshi, several leading directors were linked with Mahesh Babu's next film. The superstar had even confirmed one of them. But later, he went on team up with young director Anil Ravi, who was just four-film old with only one blockbuster like F2 – Fun and Frustration for his credit. While everyone wondered over his decision, the actor was very confident about his script and directorial skills.

Besides playing the lead role, Mahesh Babu co-produced Sarileru Neekevvaru with Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju. The producers gave Anil Ravipudi 100 percent free hand in all aspects of the making of the movie. The promos of the film, which offered a glimpse at the young director's skills, grabbed many eyeballs and generated massive hype and curiosity, which got high prices for its rights and good advance booking.

After seeing the hysteria surrounding it, trade experts predicted that Sarileru Neekevvaru would start with a bang and smash all the records set by Mahesh Babu's previous movies. As predicted, the movie took the box office by a storm with many cinema halls registering 100 percent occupancy in the early morning shows in India Saturday and premiere shows in the USA, Australia and New Zealand on Friday.

The makers are yet to reveal its first-day collection, as its numbers are still being compiled at this moment. If we are to go by early estimates, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected over Rs 55 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie has shattered the record of Maharshi, which was the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu with its collection of over Rs 50 crore gross.