Amid tight promotional campaign schedules of '2.0', Akshay Kumar, the action Khiladi of Bollywood, recently shared a video on Twitter that shows his daughter Nitara performing intense workouts. In the adorable video, Nitara was seen doing the battle rope exercise, and Akshay was seen counting the number of moves she performs.

Kids following Akshay Kumar's legacy

Even though Nitara is only six-years-old, she did the battle rope exercise with finesse, and it clearly indicates that she is also following the path of her father when it comes to fitness goals.

Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example.

Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/4ntCO7ZLLT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 11, 2018

It should be also noted that Aarav, Akshay Kumar's son had obtained a first-degree black belt in Kudo way back in 2016. Kudo, a martial art form is basically an official Japanese Cultural Budō sport under the same category as Judo, Aikido and Kendo.

Akshay Kumar awaiting the grand release of 2.0

Akshay Kumar is now awaiting the release of his most-anticipated movie of the year '2.0' which will have its theatrical release on November 29. Touted to be the most expensive film ever made in Indian film industry, the film features Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, while Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the character of the lead antagonist.

'2.0' which is a sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Enthiran' is directed by mastercraftsman Shankar. As per close sources to the movie, the film is being made with international standard, and many people believe that this flick will turn out to be India's classic reply for Hollywood sci-fi movies.

A trailer of '2.0' was released recently, and it has already racked up more than 25 million views on YouTube. The trailer features Akshay Kumar in various getups including a cyborg and a crow man.

Music of '2.0' is composed by 'Mozart of Madras' A R Rahman, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah. The film will be released in a record number of theatres, and in all probabilities, it will emerge as the biggest ever opener in the history of Indian cinema.