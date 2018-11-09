In what could be considered as a shot in the arm for the Sarkar team, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has come in support of Sarkar, while slamming the unlawful activity carried out by politicians from the ruling AIADMK against the Tamil flick.

The Tamil superstar took Twitter to condemn the move. "To protest for the removal of certain scenes from the movie after the Censor Board issued certification, and destroying banners are against the law. I strongly- condemn this act," the superstar tweeted in Tamil.

Rajinikanth's message was overwhelming welcomed by his followers and so far it has garnered 27000+ likes, 10000 retweets and 1400+ comments. It comes as a boost to the Sarkar team, which is facing the heat from the ruling party to remove some scenes.

Like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan too have extended his support. "It isn't new for this government to act and exert pressurize against a film like Sarkar, which has been certified by the censor board. A government that can't face criticism can go off the tangent. Commercialised politicians will soon be vanished and the good people would win," the Ulaganayagan posted on Twitter.

There are critical scenes in Sarkar which have left the ruling AIADMK red faced. A few politicians have demanded the removal of a few scenes and particularly the sequence where the mixer grinders, received by people as freebies, being burnt.

A sedition complaint has been filed with the Chennai City Commissioner and the cops had reached the director's house last night. "Police had come to my house late tonight and banged the door several times.Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house. [sic]" he tweeted.

In Madurai and a few other places, the shows were cancelled following the protests against Sarkar. As a result, the collection of the Vijay-starrer has taken toll on its third day. Detailed Report on Its Collection Here