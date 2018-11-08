Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar has received a great opening across the globe. Despite mixed reviews, the AR Murugadoss' film is on a record-breaking spree across centres. In Chennai alone, the film is having a dream run with the majority of shows registering packed house even on its third day.

Sarkar was opened to 336 shows in Chennai on the first day and minted Rs 2.41 crore from 70 screens. The movie had 260 shows on day two from the same number of shows. Interestingly, the collection of the Tamil flick did not witness a huge drop as it collected Rs 2.33 crore.

On the third day, the movie had 250+ shows and has managed to register over 75+ occupancy rates on an average. It has to be noted that the movie has come up with such performance despite being a working day.

Talking about the great performance, Ram Muthuram Cinemas tweeted, "Mersal did equal to #Sarkar but released in 3 Screens in our area. Where #Sarkar didn't have the Holidays like Mersal & got released in 5 Screens in our area. Continues Houseful is such a new thing that we are experiencing after ages. 2005 Diwali Sivakasi did it now Sarkar. [sic]"

A rough estimation indicates that the Vijay-starrer has grossed over Rs 2 crore on the third day. It means the three day collection of the movie is above Rs 6.74 crore in three days at the Chennai box office.

On the other hand, Sarkar has got flying start in Tamil Nadu. It has made fantastic collections in many centres that include Coimbatore. However, the screening of the AR Murugadoss-directorial has been disrupted in Madurai following the protests from the AIADMK workers.

In the first two days, Sarkar has grossed over Rs 100 crore and is expected to register a good number on the third day across the globe.