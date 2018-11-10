After Thugs Of Hindostan (Thugs Of Hindustan) got leaked online hours after it released in theatres on November 8, the notorious torrent site TamilRockers has said that it will leak Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 soon.

"#2Point0 Coming Soon in Tamil Rockers. (sic)," the official Twitter handle of the torrent site tweeted. Though Twitter managed to suspend the said account within a few hours to avoid any kind of online leak of the big-budget movie, the torrent site seems to be still active.

Similarly, Vijay's latest release Sarkar movie was also hit by piracy. The torrent site via their Twitter handle had hinted that the HD print of Sarkar would be uploaded on its site a day before the film's release. The anti-piracy cell actively worked on stopping the pirated copies of Vijay's movie from hitting the internet.

After Sarkar full HD movie was leaked online, Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) released a statement urging theatre owners to employ personnel inside cinema halls to prevent cinegoers from recording films on their phones.

If Rajinikanth's movie gets leaked online, the full movie download is likely to hit the film's box office collection to a large extent. 2.0 is made with a budget of almost Rs 600 crore.