Akanksha Puri has taken her first step towards motherhood. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant took to social media to share the news of getting her eggs frozen. Akanksha, who is a renowned face on television and social media, shared her latest milestone with an emotional social media post. She expressed her excitement with the development.

Akanksha also revealed that she had few complications and has many surgeries left. "Yes, I did it!! I got my EGGS freezed!! Took my first step towards MOTHERHOOD. Yes I had little complications so it was difficult for me unlike others and I still have few more surgeries, few more weeks of cycle left.." she wrote.

Akanksha revealed that she was doing it all by her own and also urged women to go for it. "But I'm enjoying this beautiful journey and I am happy I am doing it all by myself. My msg to all girls. You are stronger than you think!! You Got this Girl," she added. Prior to Akanksha, celebs like Tanishaa Mukerji, Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Mona Singh have spoken up about getting their eggs frozen.

Mona Singh on getting her eggs frozen

Mona Singh had revealed that she went with her mother to the clinic to get it done and that her mother was ecstatic with the news. Mona also told TOI that she has always travelled with her family and friends and would love to spend a lot of time traveling with her husband first. She also mentioned that she wants kids but at a much later stage in her life.

Tanishaa did it too

Tanishaa Mukerji had also revealed that getting her eggs frozen took a toll on her health and she had put on a lot of weight. Tanishaa had mentioned that one should get it done but be prepared for the hormonal changes, physical changes, and mood swings that came with it.