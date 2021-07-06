Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji has revealed that she had her eggs frozen when she was 39. The actress is 43 now. Tanishaa revealed that she wanted to do it at 33 but her doctors advised her against it. She added that she got it done hoping "to have a baby someday". Tanishaa revealed that the procedure took a toll on her body and she also gained quite some weight.

Tanishaa revealed that it all happened around her 39th birthday. She had been contemplating it for a while and finally went ahead with it at the age of 39. "I didn't have a baby and all these things were going on in my mind. I finally got some guidance and froze my eggs at the age of 39. But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure," she told a leading website.

Mukerji further said, "They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs." Tanisha then went into a hardcore routine to get back into her shape.

Tanishaa revealed that she wanted to get the procedure done when she was just 33. However, her doctor refused to do it and asked her to go ahead only if she doesn't have no hope of conceiving a baby. She added it's a personal choice to not have a baby.

She also said that adoption is also a great cause as there's enough in the world. "It's ok for women to not have children. That's not the only calling in your life. It's ok to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you," she concluded.