Sidharth Shukla has been making waves for his love-and-hate relationship with Shehnaz Gill inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Right after entering the Bigg Boss house, news of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's romantic alliance had started making waves.

There were even reports of Arti Shukla being close to Sidharth. Outside the house too, Sidharth seems to have a massive fan following among his leading ladies. Let's take a look at actresses Sidharth has been linked with.

Rashami Desai: Rashami Desai and her now Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla were rumoured to be dating during the show – Dil Se Dil Tak. Though the duo never admitted to it, their camaraderie during the first few days inside the Bigg Boss house revealed it all. Rashami has clarified that they used to be good friends but also used to have fights over their strong opinions.

Arti Singh: At the beginning of the Bigg Boss 13 season, news anchor Shefali Bagga had raised questions on Arti Singh's failed marriage and affair rumours with Sidharth Shukla. It was reported that Arti and Sidharth were more than just good friends at one point of time but things went kaput before anyone could know about it. Arti's protective attitude towards Sidharth speaks volumes about the bond she has with him now.

Shehnaz Gill: The nation wants Sidharth Shukla to tie the knot with Punjab's Katrina Kaif – Shehnaz Gill. Every now and then #sidnaaz starts trending, celebrating the sweet and cute moments shared between the two inside the house. The two not only appear to be protective towards each other but also get jealous if any one of them gets close to someone else inside the house.

Akanksha Puri: For those of you who came in late, Paras Chhabra has been in a steady relationship with Calendar Girls' actress Akanksha Puri. However, a Spotboye story had revealed that Akanksha Puri had dated Sidharth in the past.

Drashti Dhami: It was on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where Drashti and Sidharth Shukla were participants and cupid seemed to have struck. The two apparently continued their newfound friendship even after the show concluded, reported India Today.

Tanishaa Mukerji: It was in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 that Sidharth Shukla and Tanishaa Mukerji's name had started appearing together. Tanishaa's biased stand towards Sidharth in the show and Sidharth's protectiveness towards her had not gone unnoticed.

Jasmin Bhasin: Jasmin Bhasin had recently appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and had said that she used to share the same kind of equation with Sidharth and Shehnaz does now. She also said that she is a bit jealous of Shehnaz and Sidharth's bond.