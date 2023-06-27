In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri broke her silence and spoke about not getting a closure from her ex-boyfriend before he moved on. Akanksha was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with Jad Hadid and told him why she is wary of feeling strongly for him within the house this soon. Puri told him that she is just trying to guard herself from the hurt that she has experienced before.

Akanksha spills her heart out

For those unaware, Akanksha was said to be in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. And the Mika Di Vohti winner hinted that he moved on inside the Bigg Boss house and it broke her trust. "I told you I had a past on this show itself. I was not the participant, somebody else was who I was with at that time and we never broke up. When he came on the show, he started liking someone from Day 1, we never had a closure," she said.

Paras and Mahira Sharma bonded on the show right from the beginning and often spoke about being being together, up until recently. "But there were some things that he said were to demean me, disrespect me, and a lot of things he said on national television which were really not good. Since that day, till today I've not been in a relationship because I get scared of relationships becoming an issue on television," she added.

Jad Hadid's controversial touch

In one of the previous episodes, Akanksha was seen getting uncomfortable by Jad Hadid inappropriately touching and pulling her towards himself. The model and actress had then told him that she doesn't like that and also told him that she doesn't like getting touched. Akanksha's fan army had launched a virtual attack on Jad for breaking the boundary and making her feel uncomfortable.