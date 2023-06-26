Akanksha Puri is making quite some buzz inside the Bigg Boss house. The Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti winner has found herself a fan inside the BB house too. Lebanese model, Jad Hadid, seems to have fallen for the actress. The hunky actor keeps expressing his feelings for Akanksha every now and then. And while the pretty actress appreciates his gesture, there are times when things go out of line.

What went down

And a video doing the rounds on social media shows the same. In the video, Jad can be seen touching Puri inappropriately and pulling her towards himself. Akanksha distances herself from him and tells him not to touch her. "Don't do that," she can be clearly heard telling Hadid. To which, he asks, "Why?" Akanksha reacts and says, "I don't know. I don't like touches so much."

Social media reacts

"Yes, how can you touch someone like that without their permission? Jad toh Akanksha k peeche kuch zyada hi pagal h in fact he's flirting with everyone," wrote one user on the video. "He even said 'I like your underwear btw' in the live stream to her. I don't know if anyone noticed this. That's crossing the line," another user wrote.

"Because she's hot, maintained, & carries herself nice doesn't mean she can be available. I like how she put him into his place decently," read one more comment. "I find him really creepy," another social media user commented. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan reprimanded Akanksha for setting false narratives and also hinted at her