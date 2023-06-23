It has barely been a week but tempers have started to fly inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. One of the most unexpected and surprising contestants of this season was Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt. And while in the first few days it seemed like she was going to gel around with everyone, tables seem to be turning slowly now.

In the latest episode, Pooja has an outburst on Palak and Jia. The Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress is seen lashing out at both of them and asks them to not behave 'entitled'. She also repeatedly asks Palak to get off from her high horse and also accuses her of never listening to anyone. This irks Palak and Jia. While Palak ends up crying, Jia is seen telling her that there is only a certain point till which she can take this behaviour.

In another scene, Manish is seen discussing how one has to raise their voice to talk to Pooja Bhatt. He says that he felt from the beginning that she was very dominating and controlling. In another scene, Avinash is seen telling Palak and Jia that he stood up for Palak when Bhatt said something about her inside the bedroom.

They all discuss how they can endure such behaviour only up until a point and there will come a point, where they won't be able to keep respect and keep listening to her. Later, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri are seen pacifying Palak and asking her to maintain her cool.