Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun on a high note. From Cyrus Broacha, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev to Akanksha Puri; the impressing list of contestants has kept everyone interested. However, one name that was totally unexpected and stood out was that of Pooja Bhatt. Audience were in for a surprise to see the actress, producer join the reality show.

Mahesh Bhatt praises Pooja

And with each episode, Ms Bhatt is emerging as the most popular contestant of the season. Now Pooja's father and ace director, producer has reacted to his daughter's participation in the show at this stage of her career. "Life's greatest adventures begin when we step into the realm of the unknown with courage and curiosity. She has done just that. I admire her audacity," he told ETimes.

Pooja on quitting alcoholism

In one of the episodes, the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress also opened up about recovering from alcohol addiction. Pooja said that in our society, it is considered a man's prerogative to announce that he is suffering from alcoholism or trying to recover from it. So when she realised she had a problem and needed to get over it, she decided to announce it to the world.

"I was 45 and if I wanted to give myself 10 years of living, I had to quit now before I drank myself to the grave. I had to reclaim the sharper, brighter me which had got watered down," she had once said in an interview.