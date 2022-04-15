It was after a long, long time that the Bhatt and the Kapoor family came under one roof. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate wedding ceremony, in the presence of close friends and family. Pooja Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor also attended the event. What might be the equation between the two remains unknown, but there was a time when the two actresses had a massive showdown.

What went wrong

There were reports of Pooja Bhatt having said something about Karisma's parents living separately. Randhir Kapoor and Babita have not been divorced but have been living separately for several decades now. Karisma and Kareena both have been quite vocal about how they had to go through a financial crunch when their parents separated.

"You tell me, what was my fault? It was Pooja Bhatt who said something derogatory about my mother and I obviously reacted strongly to that since she had no business talking about her. Manisha (Koirala) called me a mixed-up kid without any reason, so I gave it back to her as well," Karisma had reportedly told Stardust in an interview.

Have they moved on?

Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt were contemporaries and were also considered to be competitors back then. The two ladies gave Bollywood innumerable hits and films to always cherish. Now, whether the two have moved on from the past and are now cordial since they are now "family", remains to be seen.