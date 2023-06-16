Salman Khan is back with a bang with yet another season of Bigg Boss, but this time it's not on television. Salman Khan will be hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which will be premiered on June 17, 2023, on Jio Cinema.

With just a few hours to go for the next season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 to stream, the makers of the show held a press conference for the media at Film City in Mumbai. The actor made a debating entry in a double-decker bus as he grooved to the beats of the show's electrifying anthem Lagi Bagi.

Salman looked dapper in an orange shirt, blue denim jeans and paired it up with stylish sunglasses. He was standing near a bus adorned with Bigg Boss posters as he smiled and posed to the shutterbugs.

About his journey

Talking about his journey from being an assistant director, behind the camera to now on OTT, Salman Khan while addressing the media said, "Assistant director se start Kiya then model Fir TV pe aaya and now #BiggBossOTT, Don't know what is this, Har platform ko Touch kar rha hu. It's all Because of you." (I started my journey as an assistant director, then I went to do modelling, after that films, then TV and now I am doing OTT, I don't know if this is growth or not, but now I am being seen on all platforms, all thanks to you [as he talks about his ardent fans])."

Take a look at the video below

"If the content is unfiltered, I will control it": Salman Khan on uncensored content on Bigg Boss OTT 2

"Aisa hope hai ki yeh itna uncensored and unfiltered na ho. Agar ho toh main khud control kar lunga usko. Main chahta hu ki humare sabhyata ke hisaab se chale ye OTT, isliye main iska part hu," said the actor at the launch event. ((I hope the show is not that uncensored and unfiltered and if it happens, I'll ensure to control it. I just think the show should run in a decent way and that's why I am part of it. Actually, Karan and Farah were not available as they were quite busy. Hence, I had to host the OTT show.)

On how he will control housemates

Salman said, "I would be the barrier. Main OTT mein bhi aisa kuch hone nahi dunga joh hum sabke khilaaf ho. Jo hamare culture ke khilaaf jaaye, main nahi hone dunga." (I'll make sure something like that does not happen on the show which is against us and our culture. I won't let that happen).

Contestants

Talking about the contestants: Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Aaliyah Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shanka and others are all set to enter the house. Reports suggest Mia Khalifa will also be part of the show.