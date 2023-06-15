The countdown has begun for Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The show will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17, 2023. The promo of the show is already out and the makers have already teased the audience with a sneak peek of the contestants.

Last year, it was Karan Johar who hosted the season and once again the OG host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has taken over the OTT version of the controversial show Bigg Boss.

Many celebrities have been locked for the show, but a few confirmed names that are doing rounds are Fukra Insaan, Puneet superstar, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz and many more.

Desert, ocean and jungle ke baad yeh #Insaan enter karega Bigg Boss ka ghar.



First time, in the history of Bigg Boss OTT, janta can vote for their favourite contestant and change their journey in the house. pic.twitter.com/gnNIXLGlZb — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 14, 2023

First look of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house pic.twitter.com/B7GrDYecJg — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 15, 2023

Everyone’s favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT!



Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap.



Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop. #BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free 17 June onwards. #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/iszM0a7Zdo — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 6, 2023

Is Mia Khalifa entering Bigg Boss OTT 2? Find out

And now it has been reported that Mia Khalifa has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are ongoing between her and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

iPhone 14 Pro MAx or Lunch With Mia Khalifa? pic.twitter.com/18GKoqcLgA — Mia Khalifa Onlyfans (@MiaKhalifa_Only) June 12, 2023

The fan club suggested that she could enter this season, but now there is a possibility that she could enter as a wild card contestant as now all the contestants have been revealed.

Meanwhile, the ex-porn star often takes to her Instagram stories and shares titillating pictures and videos from her day-to-day life.

Recently, Mia Khalifa teased her fans with her naked bath pictures while 'Smoking Cannabis.'