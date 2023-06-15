Can I Kiss you?: A female fan forcefully kisses Shah Rukh Khan on his cheek at Dubai event, leaves netizens furious [Watch] Close
"Can I Kiss you?": A female fan forcefully kisses Shah Rukh Khan on his cheek at Dubai event, leaves netizens furious [Watch]

The countdown has begun for Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The show will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17, 2023. The promo of the show is already out and the makers have already teased the audience with a sneak peek of the contestants.

Last year, it was Karan Johar who hosted the season and once again the OG host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has taken over the OTT version of the controversial show Bigg Boss.

Mia Khalifa

Many celebrities have been locked for the show, but a few confirmed names that are doing rounds are Fukra Insaan, Puneet superstar, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz and many more.

Is Mia Khalifa entering Bigg Boss OTT 2? Find out 

And now it has been reported that Mia Khalifa has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are ongoing between her and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fan club suggested that she could enter this season, but now there is a possibility that she could enter as a wild card contestant as now all the contestants have been revealed.

Meanwhile, the ex-porn star often takes to her Instagram stories and shares titillating pictures and videos from her day-to-day life.

Mia Khalifa

Recently, Mia Khalifa teased her fans with her naked bath pictures while 'Smoking Cannabis.'

