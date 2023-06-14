K-pop band BTS is one of the most loved bands. The South Korean band Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Min Yoongi (Suga), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook) marked 10 years of their musical journey. In the capital city, Seoul skyscrapers, and bridges ARE lit up in purple to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS.
This year, members Jin and J-Hope gave celebrations a miss as they are enlisted in the army.
Not just the BTS members even BTS ARMY celebrated '10 years of BTS',
RM on 10 years of BTS
BTS leader Kim Namjoon penned a letter on their online fan community Weverse and talked about the band's special bond with the fans. He wrote, "It's a really special thing to be enchanted by certain words. Until a noun becomes a pronoun; when BTS becomes BTS and when ARMY becomes ARMY. There was a lot of rain and wind, and also love. We built our own world that no one could possibly understand."
TAKE TWO ?
RM added, "Thanks to the ARMYs and so many people who helped us, I was able to experience something special that I won't be able to experience again. Looking back, I became used to kicking open the door and leaving after being absorbed in reminiscing briefly. Even now, I'm still imagining our part 2. It feels like it can be anything."
Jimin shared, "I've told you ARMYs a few times already, it's not easy to support and love someone and give them strength for no particular reason. That is why I am able to understand how happy we are. You, who made us feel this way, should feel overflowing happiness and receive love. You must. Understand? ARMY, whom I am always thankful to and love, Let's be happy for a long long time."
Kim Taehyung walked down the memory lane
His note read, "It's already the 10th anniversary since we've debuted. For 10 years, our members thank you for being healthy and making good memories together ARMYs thank you so much and thanks to you, we're able to do this while gaining strength!"
J-Hope shared, "ARMYs, you're all doing well, right?? About now, I'm probably in an extremely nervous state with my military discipline!! In a sort of 'scheduled text message' vibeâ€æ To comfort all of you going through this Hobi-less time, I will send my greetings through letters on special days like this, even though it's short!"
Recently, BTS' Jungkook conducted a live session and opened up about his military enlistment.
As the singer could not sleep in the morning (KST), he went live to talk to his fans. He opened up that he could not sleep. However, within minutes the idol fell asleep completely. Despite his sleeping, the live went on for 21 more minutes, and almost six million people watched him.
Meanwhile, Members are now focusing on their solo careers and the group is slated to reunite sometime in 2025 after finishing their military enlistments.