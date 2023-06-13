It's been only a week since Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in theatres, but the movie is already surprising everyone! The movie reels around the ambit of romance and drama, involving a comedy of errors that unfolds. A divorce plan does not pan out as per arrangement and thus begins a journey of drama filled with elements of humour.

This movie has been touching the right chord with audiences where the opening weekend saw a net box office collection totalling up to ₹50 crore.

Vicky Kaushal tightly hugs Kriti Sanon at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash

Recently, the makers threw a success bash for media and celebs where Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal along with director Laxman Utekar, producer Dinesh Vijan, as well as other celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Sharma among others attended.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were seen greeting the media and celebs with a smile. Vicky wore a black hoodie with the film's name printed over it, along with black pants. Sara was also seen in a white t-shirt with 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' written over it. She paired it with baggy blue denim. Kriti Sanon wore a bodycon blue dress as she joined in the celebrations.

Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal were seen hugging each other tightly. They were seen chatting with each other. After a whole Sara joined them and hugged Kriti too.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Vicky hugging Kriti Sanon.

A user wrote, " I really want to see Vicky and Kriti in a movie they look good together,"

Another user wrote, " Bhai Katrina Kaif ko jalan to hogi" (Katrina Kaif must be feeling jealous.

The third mentioned, "I actually think Katrina is expecting because she ain't been seen in public for months and she always comes to support her husband."

The fourth one said, "Katrina at home."

"So called Sita mata. Kam sae kam bhagawan kae role tho mat karo", the fifth one mentioned. (Don't do roles of God).

The sixth one mentioned, "You are married Vicky, this way of treating women is not right, show your wife some respect."