Ajay Devgn's Raid was one of the biggest hit movies of 2018. Two years after its release, now, the makers are planning a sequel , which is in a scripting stage.

Multi-film Franchise

"The success of 'Raid' in 2018 proved to us that the audience is hungry for such smart content. We, Ajay Devgn and I along with Kumar Mangatji (producer)are in talks to create a huge multi-film franchise based on the lines of 'Raid'. The second part of the film is already in the scripting stage," the IANS quotes T-Series head honcho, producer Bhushan Kumar, as saying.

The 2018 film was written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It was based on real-life income-tax raid conducted at the residence of a powerful local politician by the Income Tax Department under the leadership of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.It is said to be the longest every raid in history as it was carried out for 18 hours.

"We always want to give the audience films that are content-oriented. We have a responsibility to stay true to the expectations of the audience from this collaboration, especially after the success of our last venture, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. We assure the audience that we will work tirelessly to make sure that we take the sequel to 'Raid' forward in the right direction," he added.

The film had Ileana D'Cruz playing the role of a female lead. Saurabh Shukla was seen in the role of a powerful politician, who amassed illegal wealth. Amit Lal, Gayathi Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha, Saanand Verma and many others in the cast.

Raid Box Office Collection

Raid made a net collection of Rs 103 crore in India. The gross collection is estimated to be around Rs 133 crore. It earned over Rs 21 crore in the overseas.