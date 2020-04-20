Ileana D Cruz has been linked-up with many actors since she entered film industry. Especially when she was working with South Indian films, her name was tagged with a couple of her co-stars.

After getting opportunities to work in Bollywood and virtually bidding goodbye to film industry, the Goan had opened up on her relationship with a South actor. Ileana said that she was seeing an actor, but parted ways because he broke her trust on numerous occasions.

Trust Broken

"I was in a very serious relationship with a co-star who I loved and trusted, but he broke my trust several times and made me feel I was not worth it. So now, I have learnt to be careful," Ileana was quoted as saying by a leading daily.

However, Ileana had refused to reveal the name of the actor with whom she was in love. The 33-year old had also spoken about her father's advice not to trust men easily, yet she fell in love with him.

Ileana Found Love Again

Thereafter, Ileana, who is now enjoying her singlehood, started dating Andrew Kneebone, an Australian photographer. They started seeing in 2014. Thereafter, the ex-couple were spotted together on Bollywood parties and on long vacations. At one point of time, there were rumours of their secret marriage and a hint of it came when she referred to him as her "hubby" on one of her Instagram posts.

The break-up affected her as she went into depression. "I think you owe it to yourself to take care of yourself, and the minute I realised that I saw a huge difference; not just mentally, but physically and internally as well. If you are going through bad times, then you have to work on yourself. I can't rely on people, because you have to rely on yourself. I went to a therapist and she told me to accept the complements. I have accepted myself now and I am doing well," The Asian Age quoted the actress as saying.

However, the actress, who has been reportedly approached for Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, had pointed out that there were no hard feeling against him and the break-up had made her a stronger woman.