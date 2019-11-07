Breakups always hurt, and Ileana D'Cruz is not immune to that either. Post her split from Andrew Kneebone, the actress said that she went into depression, but she has now come up as a stronger person. Ileana and Andrew's relationship was going so strong that speculations of their marriage were being made. The sudden breakup had certainly shocked her, but she managed to lift herself up.

"I think you owe it to yourself to take care of yourself, and the minute I realised that I saw a huge difference; not just mentally, but physically and internally as well. If you are going through bad times, then you have to work on yourself. I can't rely on people, because you have to rely on yourself. I went to a therapist and she told me to accept the complements. I have accepted myself now and I am doing well," The Asian Age quoted the actress as saying.

Falling in love is easy, but staying is difficult

The Rustom actress said that falling in love is easy but it is staying in love that makes the most difficult part. She further added that she is not ready to be in a relationship again as of now, and she is in love with herself.

"Having a partner makes you feel calm and secure, but your mental well-being is far more important. I am not ready for love, I am very happy where I am. I am falling in love with myself," Ileana said.

No hard feelings for ex

Breakups often happen on bitter notes, which lead the persons to have even nastier feelings for each other. But Ileana has made peace with the fact and has no hard feelings for her ex-boyfriend. She said that she wishes for all the good things to happen in Andrew's life.

"It is always a learning experience. I never wanted to come out bitter or someone with any animosity. It has left me stronger. Shit happens, but life goes on. The way I dealt with the entire thing comes with respect and love for the other person. I don't curse or think anything bad about him. I am in a good place and I wish all good things for him," she concluded.